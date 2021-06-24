Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Woman hurt when mattress catches fire; firefighters investigating Lewiston blaze

By Mark LaFlamme
Sun-Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON — Fire crews doused a woods fire Thursday afternoon at a homeless encampment beneath the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. Police said a mattress caught fire and spread to the woods at about 2 p.m. One woman who suffered minor burns in the blaze was taken to a hospital for medical issues believed to be related to a drug overdose, according to Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 1

