Sea lion opens gate to crash fisherman's interview about a 'plague of sea lions'

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Tome, a town in the Bio Bio region of Chile, have been experiencing what one fisherman called a "plague of sea lions". The sea lions are thought to have been fleeing predators such as orcas, although gale force winds in the area could also be a factor. One...

