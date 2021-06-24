Sea lion opens gate to crash fisherman's interview about a 'plague of sea lions'

Being an artist of nature, I often wish I could get more up close and personal with the critters I paint, especially the big ones. I did this with a Steller Sea Lion a few days ago, and it was a rather amazing experience. I smelled the recently deceased male before I saw him, upright on a rocky beach and just at the high tide mark. He didn’t appear to have suffered any external injuries, no bullet holes or prop cuts, so maybe he was just an old gentleman whose time had expired. I pondered my own mortality, went upwind of him, and sat nearby the bag of bones that was once a proud creature. I tried to imagine him corralling his harem and guarding against interlopers, feeding on salmon at night or taking a snooze on the Number 2 bell buoy off Port Townsend.