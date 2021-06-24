Cancel
HBO Max Orders New Amy Schumer Unscripted Series ‘Amy Learns To…’

KXLY
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schumer is coming to HBO Max again. The streaming service has ordered the eight-episode unscripted Amy Learns To…. It’s the second project with HBO Max for Schumer after her docuseries, Expecting Amy, in 2020. Amy Learns To… will see her “step out of her comfort zone and into someone...

Amy Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Amy Schumer#Expecting Amy#Unscripted#Hbo Max Orders#Paramount#Industrial Media#Ipc
