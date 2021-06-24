Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham

In the latest instalment of our action A-Z, Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of films from I to L…. Coming to a midpoint in our action A-Z, something becomes clear. I have seen way too many action films. Let’s face it, all you need is Die Hard repeated ad nauseam. That said, for carnage laden thrills, the action genre sets the pulse racing like few genres can. In my continued quest to deliver an eclectic mix of recommendations, I’ve once again juggled cult, big budget and low budget into this Eton Mess/tiffin mix of sweet, sweet ass kickery. So without further delay, because the timebomb is ticking, here are a selection of films beginning with I through L…