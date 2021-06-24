NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul’s Official Status Announced

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 on Thursday evening at Staples Center.

Chris Paul, who has missed the first two games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will play in Game 3.

The status of Paul for Game 3 can be seen in a post below from the Twitter of the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

