District 21 Republicans endorse Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate

Anchorage District 21 Republicans endorsed Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate at its meeting on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting of the year.

Tshibaka is running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She has earned the endorsement of three Republican women’s clubs in the state and District 21 is the first district to also endorse Tshibaka.

District 21 is the old Anchorage establishment district, with longtime party members. It is considered a very moderate district, whose state representative is Democrat Matt Claman. The chair of the district is Win Faulkner. The vote was not unanimous but was overwhelmingly in support of Tshibaka.

Tshibaka last week announced that she had won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.