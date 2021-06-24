Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

District 21 Republicans endorse Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqNMe_0aeMWiUZ00

Anchorage District 21 Republicans endorsed Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate at its meeting on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting of the year.

Tshibaka is running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She has earned the endorsement of three Republican women’s clubs in the state and District 21 is the first district to also endorse Tshibaka.

District 21 is the old Anchorage establishment district, with longtime party members. It is considered a very moderate district, whose state representative is Democrat Matt Claman. The chair of the district is Win Faulkner. The vote was not unanimous but was overwhelmingly in support of Tshibaka.

Tshibaka last week announced that she had won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 7

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#Politics#U S Senate#Democrat
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

ACLU Alaska chief leaves for school

Joshua Decker, the executive director for ACLU Alaska, is leaving to pursue a PhD in political science. Decker has been the head of the organization for 10 years. He has been executive director since 2013, and was staff attorney before that. Decker is said to have been a card-carrying ACLU member since age 18.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Supreme Court rules against Alyse Galvin in 2020 election challenge of ballot design

Alyse Galvin has lost again. This time, in court against the Alaska Division of Elections. When the Division of Elections decided congressional candidate Galvin would be listed as a Democratic Party candidate on the General Election ballot in November, 2020, Galvin objected. She identified as an “independent,” wanted to be listed as an independent, and said it wasn’t fair to have a “D” next to her name.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy appoints Jennifer Henderson to Alaska Supreme Court

Gov. Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Jennifer Stuart Henderson to the Alaska Supreme Court. Judge Henderson was selected from a group of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council to fill the seat of retiring Chief Justice Joel Bolger. Judge Henderson has been an Alaska resident for 18...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Dan Fagan: After 245 years, have we learned nothing about Democrats?

Our beloved nation declared its independence 245 years ago today, July 4, 1776. 85-years after our nation was born, our forefathers were tested once again when Democrats refused to abandon the barbaric practice of slavery. They so believed in the right to own slaves, Democrats were willing to die on the battlefield for the cause.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Getting up with fleas

We note with more than a passing interest Democratic Rep. Geran Tarr’s decrying the bullying tactics used by her caucus in the Legislature and the Alaska Democratic Party. She even went to social media, where she described at length how she had been bullied by Rep. Zack Fields, blogger Jeff Landfield and The Alaska Center.

Comments / 7

Community Policy