The Stanley Cup Final is moving to Canada after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the first two games of the series at home against the Montreal Canadiens. The Lightning were allowed to increase their capacity to basically full with 18,600 fans allowed into the building. The Canadiens have been allowing 3,500 fans into the Bell Centre since the second round. They asked their government if they could triple their capacity to 10,500, 50% capacity, but this request was denied. [Sportsnet]