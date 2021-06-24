The Return Of Roku Stock And Growth: Is This The Start Of A New Run?
Matt Caruso, President of Caruso Investments, joined the Investing with IBD podcast this week to provide analysis of the current market and the prospects for growth stocks. Specifically the return of Roku stock and others. We also discuss his "non-negotiables" and areas where he might allow more exceptions to rules in order to find winning stocks. Plus, Caruso shares why Roku (ROKU), Natera (NTRA) and Freedom Holding (FRHC) hold a place on his list of stocks to watch.www.investors.com
