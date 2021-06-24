Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

The folly of a government-issued credit score

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359OzM_0aeMW6EK00
© istock

The ability of individuals to borrow funds has long been integral to achieving economic advancement in the United States. It is also essential to the strength of the nation’s economy, as borrowers use the funds provided through lenders to generate and drive economic growth through major purchases, capital investments or building a business.

The risk in advancing credit is borne by the lender, which must determine the ability and likelihood of the borrower to repay the funds being advanced. As evidenced by the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2009, economic calamities can and do result if lenders fail in their mission to offer credit responsibly — even if they do so to advance government objectives or comply with government regulations.

A proposal threatening the ability of lenders to fulfill their vital economic role is beginning to be discussed in Congress. On June 29, the House Committee on Financial Services, chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), will hold a hearing entitled, “A Biased, Broken System: Examining Proposals to Overhaul Credit Reporting to Achieve Equity.”

The hearing will highlight a policy initiative from Demos, a progressive think tank, to establish a government-run public credit registry (PCR). The organization’s proposal, contained in a report entitled, “Data Capitalism and Algorithmic Fairness,” has been gaining some traction on Capitol Hill. Yet, there are some serious questions about what Demos is proposing and the claims it makes in support of its scheme.

Assuring responsible oversight of credit reporting agencies and addressing inequities in our financial system are laudable goals supported by many across the ideological spectrum in the public and private sectors. Demos, however, is proposing scrapping the entire system and replacing it with a government monopoly during a time of heightened antitrust activism, an extreme remedy that puts all of our financial futures into the hands of bureaucrats and politicians in Washington.

In its report, Demos gets basic facts about credit scoring wrong, drawing into question the validity of its arguments supporting a PCR. Demos characterizes credit scores as a “black box,” implying that the data generated is capricious, a total fallacy and something they should understand given the heavy compliance requirements of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and other numerous regulations. Scores have reason codes and full transparency, assuring that they are both standardized and understandable. Demos inaccurately claims that credit scores contain ZIP Codes. They don’t.

The PCR Demos wants would put one of the most personal and financially determinative aspects of Americans in the exclusive hands of the government. As evidenced by what citizens experience when they run afoul of a regulatory agency, disagree with a decision by the IRS, or attempt to track down an undelivered package, their prospects for redress to inaccuracies in their credit ratings – now assured by statute – would vanish. Existing state and federal oversight ensuring adherence to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, as well as myriad laws and regulations that protect consumers, will be effectively abolished.

Are the major credit reporting bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – infallible? Of course not. If they were, they wouldn’t be in competition with one another. But it is that private sector competition that makes these firms better. They are constantly innovating, updating their proprietary models and algorithms with increased data points to hone their accuracy and predictive abilities.

Under the PCR system, these bureaus – and their 30,000 employees – would be eliminated in seven years. And they will take their extensive technical expertise and irreplaceable institutional knowledge with them.

According to Demos, the creation of a PCR would eliminate what it calls “data capitalism.” What is data capitalism? It is a euphemism used to discredit the empirical evidence – an individual’s history of paying bills – compiled by private credit reporting agencies. In effect, the PCR scheme assumes that keeping track of someone’s record of honoring obligations is inherently inequitable.

It is that prospect of government manipulation of credit reporting that is genuinely reckless, holding the most severe implications for the economy. If credit were to be extended not on the borrower’s likelihood of repayment but on a political agenda, the entire system of lending would ultimately collapse. Determining creditworthiness based on who you are rather than how you handle credit is a recipe for disaster.

Credit reporting is essential to the continued growth of our economy. As Congress begins considering eliminating the current system and replacing it with a government monopoly, it is endangering prosperity, not just in the near-term, but permanently. Improved oversight of credit rating agencies can achieve the results progressives seek but without a government-run solution that would harm consumers, lenders and our economy. As this debate ensues, every American holds a stake in seeing wiser, practical and pragmatic voices prevail.

Gerard Scimeca is an attorney, co-founder and chairman of CASE, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market oriented consumer advocacy organization.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxine Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Scores#Credit Bureaus#Consumer Credit#Credit Report#Credit History#Congress#Fcra#Pcr Demos#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Child Tax Credit Payments Begin This Week: When to Expect Your Check

The rollout for expanded Child Tax Credit payments begins this week, and families can expect to start receiving funds on Thursday. Exactly when people will receive a check depends on how they have received payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the past. If you are due to get a Child Tax Credit payment and have already registered your direct deposit banking information with the IRS, you should see the money in your account on Thursday, July 15.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Child tax credit payments start going out July 15

The expanded monthly tax credit payments announced by the White House in May will begin going out Thursday, according to the Treasury Department. The big picture: The enhanced child tax credit, which is part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, will provide eligible families with $300 monthly cash payments per child up to age 5 and $250 for children ages 6–17.
Credits & LoansBayInsider

Need to boost your credit score quickly? Use these 5 tips

Having bad credit can negatively impact your financial wellness in a variety of ways. It can prohibit you from saving money on monthly loan payments due to high interest rates, and it can also keep you from drawing a line of credit for loans like a mortgage, auto loan, personal loan, credit card, or student loan.
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS Chicago

Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?

(CBS Philadelphia) — The Child Tax Credit is about to change for parents. Starting on July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay up to $300 per kid per month. The payment schedule only extends through the end of 2021. But the whole Credit could come to total more than any previous stimulus check. And it could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form. But who qualifies for the payments, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Democrats Move to Adopt China-Style ‘Social Credit Score’

Chairwoman Maxine Waters and Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are considering a dramatic overhaul of the credit reporting system within the United States. The legislation, the Comprehensive CREDIT Act and the Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2021, was passed out of committee before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The bills were previously introduced by a member of the Democratic “squad” and would implement a new system — similar to that of China.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Average Credit Score in Your State, According to Data

Having a good credit score, also known as a FICO score, can make or break your finances. It can tip the scales in your favor so that you get that essential loan, land the home of your dreams, or get your hands on credit cards with the best rewards and interest rates. In fact, CNBC reports that your credit score factors into 90 percent of lending decisions, meaning keeping yours in tip-top shape should be among your financial priorities. Yet just a few missed payments here and there can begin to tank your credit score without you even realizing it. Suddenly, your negotiating power starts slipping—and financial doors are closing.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Expect The Next Stimulus Check To Reach Your Accounts This Week

Only days are left before the IRS will be doing something unprecedented for the agency in the era after the pandemic stimulus checks. The agency overseeing taxes, beginning from 15th July, will start issuing a series of stimulus checks which will be direct deposits. It will also recur every month.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Central banks call for more oversight of risky lending

U.S. and European financial regulators have alluded to revamping oversight as a way to keep a lid on leveraged lending excesses. But doing so would be complicated since much of the world’s risk-taking doesn’t happen directly in regulated institutions like banks. Why it matters: The European Central Bank’s supervisory chair,...
Posted by
Jenny Justice

Beyond Credit Karma: Tips to Know and Rebuild Your FICO Credit Score

I wrote recently about my experience with Credit Karma. I had thought I was doing so good until I needed to trade in my old car for a new one. I was shocked when I was told my actual credit score at the car dealership - it was 100 points less than that on my Credit Karma app. What a difference! And how upsetting! But now I am aware, and thanks to my experience so are you.
Credits & LoansBankrate.com

Average credit card debt in the U.S.

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Americans started 2021 with markedly better credit and lower credit card debt, on average than a year before. The question is, as the economy starts to re-open post-pandemic, can they keep up the trend?
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Personal Financetcsonc.org

Children’s Credit Security Freeze

North Carolina parents have an additional tool to help them protect their children from becoming victims of identity theft. Parents of children under the age of 16 can set up Children’s security freezes. Gaurdians, or those who have written legal authority to protect incapacitated adults, can also get security freezes for those protected consumers. Having a security freeze in place for children and other protected consumers prevents anyone from taking out credit in the child’s or protected consumer’s name. One of the most damaging forms of identity theft happens when criminals open a new account in someone else’s name, so having a security freeze is an important tool to help keep a child or protected consumer’s name and Social Security number from being used to open lines of credit.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Americans Are Reaching for Their Credit Cards Again and Debt Is Climbing

Borrowing is on the upswing, a new Federal Reserve report shows. Americans borrowed a lot more money in May, according to new data from the Federal Reserve's Consumer Credit Report released in July. There was a 10% increase in credit use on a seasonally adjusted annual basis in May 2021. This is the biggest increase since 2016, when consumer credit saw a seasonally adjusted annual increase of 6.9%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy