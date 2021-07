Recognition of the supreme being is the first, the most basic, expression of Americanism. Without God, there could be no American form of government, nor American way of life. And then they were gone. After spending a week with us, my daughter and her family have returned home to Portland, Oregon. My daughter would move to Knoxville in a heartbeat, but her husband is a West Coast guy, so it’s not going to happen – unless leftists burn Portland to the ground.