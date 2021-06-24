These Are Top Ten California Companies Where Founder is CEO

Founding or starting a company is a big deal. It takes a lot of guts, as well as planning to start and run a new company. Usually, the founder of a company is its CEO as well. As time passes or the company gets bigger, the CEOs change. Either someone from the founder’s family takes over the role of the CEO, or the management appoints a new CEO (from inside or outside of the company). In this article, we’ll take a look at the top ten California companies where the founder is the CEO.