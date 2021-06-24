Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 18 days ago
CLEVELAND (TCD) --

Former Nickelodeon television actor Jared Drake Bell pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Cuyahoga County Court dockets show Bell retracted his former plea of not guilty and entered the guilty plea via Zoom video conferencing on Wednesday.

Bell played "Drake" on Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh” TV series. He also goes by Drake Campana.

Bell was arrested in Ohio on June 3 and charged with attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to WEWS-TV, the alleged incident involving Bell and the minor, who was 15 years old at the time, occurred in 2017 at a Cleveland club. WEWS reports Bell and the girl allegedly had a relationship leading up to his concert on December 1, 2017.

WJW-TV reports Bell, 34, allegedly sent the teen inappropriate messages on social media. The girl reported Bell to her local police department in Canada in 2018. The department then got in touch with the Cleveland Division of Police, who led the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said Bell "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," WJW reports.

According to the court docket, Bell was scheduled be sentenced on July 12. WJW reports the victim will provide an impact statement at the sentencing hearing.

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com
