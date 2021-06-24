Cancel
Mental Health

Never Forget the Time Britney Spears Shaved Her Head and Attacked a Photographer With an Umbrella

By Gene Marks
Entrepreneur
 19 days ago

From 2004-'07, Britney Spears was having a serious nervous breakdown. During that period, she shaved off all of her hair. She attacked a paparazzo with an umbrella. She drove unsafely with her baby in her lap. She broke down on air in a tearful interview with Matt Lauer. She got into public fights and was hospitalized multiple times.

