Ageism in Museums: Everywhere and Nowhere

By Jennifer Riddell
Hyperallergic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgeism is everywhere, yet it is the most socially ‘normalized’ of any prejudice and is not widely challenged — like racism or sexism. Museums have stepped up when it comes to engaging older visitors, from lifelong learning opportunities to programs for those experiencing memory loss, institutions are noting the continued growth of the demographic in their visitorship. The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) has recognized the importance of serving older arts audiences, and a new report deepens AAM’s work on “how museums can foster curiosity, growth, and social connections among people ‘fifty-five and better’.”

hyperallergic.com

