Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN NYE AND SOUTH CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1227 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 27 miles southwest of Pinto Summit, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Nye and south central Eureka Counties.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0