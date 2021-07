Description: Epoxy Floor Company looking for installers, will train, no experience necessary. Looking for hard-working applicants ready to join our team. This is a full-time position. Applicants must be able to regularly lift 50lbs, bend, kneel and be on their feet for long periods of time. Pay starts at $15.00/hour. Begin earning paid time off from the first day. All full-time employees are eligible for quarterly bonus.