Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘F9’ Review: ‘Fast and Furious’ goes full-on Roger Moore

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
James Wan
Person
John Cena
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#A Good Time#Hollywood#Bond#Casino Royale#Tokyo Drift#Better Luck#Cena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Han Lue’s Fast And Furious History And How He Was Brought Back For F9

Of all the Fast and Furious characters fans have been dying to see return over the years, there are few, if any, that compare to Han Lue (Sung Kang), so much so there was an entire movement and hashtag (#Justice4Han) in the years after he was killed off and his apparent killer was invited to the Toretto family BBQ. So imagine, how shocked those fans were when the trailer for the franchise’s ninth main installment dropped, showing Han’s surprising return to the series. That groundbreaking moment led many to ask how Han came back for F9...
Moviescalleochonews.com

Cardi B debuts in “Fast & Furious”

Rapper Cardi B makes her grand entrance to the action movie genre in “F9 The Fast Saga,” the ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious”. In an interview released to the press, Cardi B told how she was chosen to play Leysa, a new character in the saga who is connected to the past of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'F9' plays fast and loose

“F9: The Fast Saga” (Action/Crime: 2 hours, 23 minutes) Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and John Cena. Rated: PG-13 (Violence and profanity) Movie Review: “The Fast and the Furious” (Director Rob Cohen, 2001) started this movie franchise that has lasted 20 years. It started as a...
MoviesNewsweek

Every James Bond Movie from Best to Worst, According to Critics

The latest installment of the epic Bond franchise, No Time to Die, has been postponed month after month due to the coronavirus pandemic. For those needing a fix for their 007 obsession, look no further. Here is a list of all the Bond films, ranked according to critics, from best...
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Wants Denzel Washington and Matt Damon in Fast & Furious Saga Finale

The Fast & Furious franchise has been well known for bringing in surprising guest stars for its ever rotating roster of characters. As the films got bigger so did the call sheets with the movies enlisting the likes of Kurt Russell, John Cena, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Ronda Rousey, and Helen Mirren. With only two movies remaining in the main "Fast Saga" though the window is closing on big names getting in on the action and that means the fast has some requests. Speaking with a round table for the African-American Film Critics Association, series star Tyrese Gibson threw out three names he wants in the family.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA Takes The Ridiculousness of the Franchise To Another Level

The Fast and Furious franchise gets more and more ridiculous with every film that’s made. It’s what I’ve come to expect, so when I go to see these movies, I go for the over-the-top stupid entertainment that they offer. When it comes to F9: The Fast Saga, it takes ridiculousness and stupidity to a whole new level! This is one of those “it’s so bad it’s good” kind of movies where you have to watch it with friends so you make fun of how absurd it is while you watch the film.
CarsPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9 Does Something Cool In Its Credits To Honor Fast And Furious’ Legacy

20 years ago, a small, but supercharged sedan known as The Fast and the Furious drove into theaters around the world. It didn’t have as much under the hood as it does now, but it had what it took to launch Vin Diesel, his co-stars, and his franchise into legendary status. With the latest film F9 opening with a flashback to 1989, director Justin Lin made a pretty fantastic choice to honor the franchise’s legacy: he used a more period-appropriate logo when introducing the Universal film.
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Defying Gravity: “F9: The Fast Saga”

The ninth installment in the Fast & the Furious series and, thanks to 2019's unfortunate and awkwardly titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the tenth in the franchise, director Justin Lin's F9: The Fast Saga opens like Days of Thunder, middles like James Bond, and closes like a Corona commercial. In between those mile markers, the movie also manages to suggest a lost Indiana Jones sequel, a live-action Road Runner cartoon, a week-ending episode of Days of Our Lives, and a biggest-bicep competition in which the only entrants are Vin Diesel and John Cena. (Sorry, Vinnie, but Cena gets the prize.) Needless to say, I ate it all up with a spoon.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Where to enjoy the complete saga of Fast and Furious online

Fast and furious is a saga with spices like fast cars, beautiful women, incredible chases and wild fights. A formula that achieved commercial success, but perhaps fell a bit short to win over film critics. It does not matter. The series, starring Vin Diesel in the skin of the rude Dominic Toretto, has more than twenty years of history and is still in force with its ninth entry currently in theaters.
MoviesEsquire

What All of the F9 Cameos Mean For the Future of the Fast and Furious Franchise

When you have a billion-dollar action franchise that is ten movies large, will have two more sequels, and multiple spinoffs, you’re going to have a few cameos. What you have to love about cameos in Fast and Furious movies though is that they’re more than fun. Sure who doesn’t want to see Hellen Mirren as the leader of a crime family. But the idea that she could be part of an all-female led Fast movie that’s possibly in the works? That makes the cameo more than just throwaway fan service. It’s universe-building. Here are the three most significant, high powered cameos in F9. To think that the series started off as a little movie about stealing DVD players.
Movieswdiy.org

F9: The Fast Saga | At the Movies

“F9: The Fast Saga” is fast and furious, true to the title of the original, “The Fast and Furious” (2001). “F9,” ninth in the series, again stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez with a cast of supporting actors that includes John Cena, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure film.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reacts To Viral Fast & Furious Highway Sign

With the release of F9 in theaters this past weekend, the Fast & Furious frenzy has begun around the country and things are getting... Ludacris. A highway sign set up by the Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for drivers following the release of F9: "Driving Fast And Furious? That's Ludacris." The sign was captured by someone passing it and has since gone viral online, making its way Ludacris himself, in addition to F9 star and Fast & Furious newcomer John Cena. The cast members have posted the image on their own social media accounts now, with Chris "Ludacris" Bridges commenting on his name being used!
Movieswaxahachiesun.com

Film review: “F9: The Fast Saga” has no value as a film

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga” hit theaters recently and oddly reminded me of the experience I had when I cleaned out my kitchen pantry and found a swollen can of peaches in the back. This film, and I use that term loosely, reminded me of that can: expired, rotten, and of no value.
MoviesBrainerd Dispatch

Review: 'F9: The Fast Saga' delivers unbelievable action

“F9: The Fast Saga” takes sibling rivalry and kicks it up a notch by mixing it with adrenaline, automobiles and action in the family-themed film franchise. The new release again stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, the patriarch of a motley crew of other death-defying thrill-seekers whose skills behind the driver’s wheel are unparalleled.
MoviesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Surprising Fast Facts from the ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

Fast and Furious is one of the longest-running modern film franchises. The franchise has entertained audiences for two decades. It involves some of Hollywood’s brightest stars and the world’s coolest cars. The storyline can get convoluted fast and make some viewers furious, but the real reason folks come out is to see what Dom and the gang are driving. Here are some surprising facts about the Fast and Furious franchise and the awesome vehicles that make it so great.
MoviesKTRE

The Stew Review: Ninth “Fast & Furious” movie equal parts exciting, absurd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “F9” is one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen. I loved every single minute of it. I admit that it’s a bit difficult to know precisely how to review something like “F9,” the ninth entry in the impossibly long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise. Though the first few films always had their own tinges of absurdity fueling them, the series has long since blown past anything resembling a “grounded” tone or plot. When the main characters who started out boosting TVs and DVD players are now wrapped up in plots that are equal parts Mad Max and James Bond, how does one critique that?

Comments / 0

Community Policy