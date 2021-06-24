Parkland Parents Tricked Former NRA President Into Giving Speech At Fake High School Graduation

When former NRA President David Keene delivered a commencement speech to thousands of empty chairs, he thought he was rehearsing for a graduation ceremony that would be held later that day. But the ceremony Keene was expecting to attend never occurred. Instead, he and gun rights activist John Lott had both been tricked by the parents of a student killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting into delivering speeches at a fake graduation ceremony held for the thousands of children who would not graduate this year because they had been killed by gun violence.