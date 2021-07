It could be some time before investors can snap up shares in SpaceX or its subsidiary Starlink. SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has hinted that there are definite plans to take Starlink public. The timeline for this event is up in the air, but I wouldn’t be surprised if an IPO eventuated by mid-2024. That is if the venture hasn’t turned to space junk by this time. An earlier IPO will be warranted if the Company burns through its private investor optimism. At this point, it will need retail cash to overcome the significant financial and technological hurdles it will face on its path to viability and profitability.