This transaction enhances Canada Life's presence in the third-party administrator and. WINNIPEG, MB, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc., has reached an agreement to acquire ClaimSecure Inc. (ClaimSecure), an industry-leading healthcare management firm that provides health and dental claim management services to private and public businesses in Canada. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.