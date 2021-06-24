Cancel
Ludi Captures How US Assimilationism Exhausts and Exploits

By Juan Barquin
Hyperallergic
Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». By now stories about women on the verge of breakdowns, exhausted by lives that won’t let up, are commonplace. Such a film’s success usually hinges on whether the actress at its core is up to the challenge. The lead of Ludi, Shein Mompremier, is more than game in her portrayal of an immigrant nurse stretched thin, to the point where she often makes up for director/writer Edson Jean and co-writer Joshua Jean-Baptiste’s occasionally stiff and contrived script. There is a real feeling for the space and culture of Miami’s Little Haiti; even within Ludi’s claustrophobic perspective, her frustrating interactions with the people around her, we get a sense of a colorful world beyond her. This is undermined when the film gets too caught up in the back-and-forth between patient and caretaker that makes up the story’s back half.

