Online furniture retailer joins Industry City design roster
Industry City—owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown, and Angelo Gordon & Co.—has announced that ZZ Driggs, a Public Benefit Corporation, and the first online platform offering exceptional & sustainably-made furniture for rent or purchase, has joined Industry City’s Brooklyn Design District, a collective of more than 130 architects, designers, and design retailers that operate out of the six million-square-foot, 16-building creative campus on the Brooklyn waterfront.rew-online.com
