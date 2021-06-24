Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The U.S. Will Relocate Thousands of Afghan Citizens Who Worked With U.S. Troops

By Laurel Wamsley
NPR
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States will relocate thousands of Afghan citizens who worked for the American government before U.S. troops exit the country in the next few months. The plan is to relocate between 20,000 and 100,000 Afghan citizens, a senior White House official tells NPR. The White House is in the process of informing both the U.S. Congress and the Afghan government, the official said.

www.npr.org

Comments / 13

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizens#American#Npr#The White House#The U S Congress#Special Immigrant Visas#Turkish#Siv#Covid#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose $1.3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The United States hit one of its last major milestones in its Afghanistan withdrawal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

More in U.S. Congress back help for Afghan interpreters

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 U.S. senators now back legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in their country, a lead sponsor of the bill said on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
POTUSNPR

The Pentagon Plans To Support Afghan Forces After U.S. Troops Withdraw

This afternoon, President Biden will speak from the White House about American troops leaving Afghanistan, and we should get some more information on how the U.S. will end its longest war. Here to offer his thoughts, Admiral Mike Mullen. He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2007 to 2011. Sir, good morning.
MilitaryNPR

American And Afghan Officials Dispute The Details Of U.S. Pullout From Bagram

U.S. military officials say the withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearly complete. At the same time, a spat has broken out about how U.S. forces withdrew from the last big base. Military officials say the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is now 90% complete. And while U.S. officials say they will continue to support Afghan military, a spat has broken out about how the U.S. forces withdrew from the last big base, Bagram Airfield. To talk about this and the way ahead in Afghanistan is NPR's Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman. Good morning, Tom.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Furious Afghan Official: U.S. Troops Abandoned Base in Middle of Night With No Warning

Afghanistan military officials are not happy about how the U.S. left Bagram Airfield—the epicenter of its operations in the country for nearly two decades. U.S. forces moved out of the base early Friday, but its new commander said the U.S. gave Afghan officials absolutely no warning that they were abandoning the facility. “We [heard] some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram... and finally by 7 o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani said, according to the Associated Press. The general accused the U.S. of shutting off electricity at the base, leaving behind around 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and allowing looters to ransack the base before Afghan forces were able to regain control. One angry Afghan soldier commented to the Associated Press: “In one night, they lost all the goodwill of 20 years by leaving the way they did, in the night, without telling the Afghan soldiers who were outside patrolling the area.”
POTUSNewsweek

Over 1,000 Afghan Troops Flee Taliban As U.S. Embarks on Final Withdrawal Stage

Over 1000 Afghan security personnel were reportedly forced to retreat into Tajikistan over the weekend after Taliban fighters advanced in Northern Afghanistan. The escalation comes as the United States has been drawing down troops from Afghanistan, where the U.S. has been fighting for nearly two decades following the September 11 terrorist attacks.
POTUSNPR

State Department Says It Plans To Move Some Afghans Who Helped The U.S. To Safety

With U.S. troops now out of a key air base in Afghanistan, concern is growing on Capitol Hill about the fate of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. The State Department says it's working on plans to move some of them to safer locations while they apply for U.S. visas. But lawmakers want details, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says U.S. troops drawdown in Afghanistan is on track

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the drawdown of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is on track but will not be done in the next few days. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he was confident that Afghan leaders had the capacity to sustain the government but was concerned about internal issues.

Comments / 13

Community Policy