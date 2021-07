The Town of Westlake invites you to join us Wednesday, June 30th at 6 pm for a conversation on the feasibility of consolidation of the Westlake and Keller Fire Departments. The consolidation of the two departments would better serve both communities. You can learn more about the background behind the possible consolidation here. Reps from Westlake and Keller, as well as our consultant, Robert Finn, of the Matrix Consulting Group, will be in attendance to provide a presentation outlining what the consolidation would mean. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and to give your feedback. Your input is critical to the success of this proposal moving forward so we want to hear from you. There will be guided tours of the Westlake Fire-EMS Station. If you are unable to attend this meeting, another will be held in Keller on July 12th. More details to follow on that meeting. Both are open to everyone, not just Westlake and Keller residents.