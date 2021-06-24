10 best eyebrow tinting products to try at home in 2021

Hyperpigmentation has a multitude of causes, including hormones, sun exposure, genetics, and certain medications, which means there isn’t just one way to prevent and treat the condition (if you want to), board-certified dermatologist Rachel Maiman explains to Elite Daily. However, she says that if you do want to fade dark spots or patches, there are over-the-counter options that can help. As far as the best products for hyperpigmentation go, “Sunscreen is the first thing I recommend to and the number one component in every regimen I create for patients with hyperpigmentation of all kinds,” Dr. Maiman says. “Photodamage from both chronic and intermittent bursts of UV radiation is what leads pigment-producing cells to respond by becoming more active and/or increasing in number. Daily SPF use is the absolute best way to prevent the development of hyperpigmentation and to improve how fast it resolves.”