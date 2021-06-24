Cancel
Fedor Emelianenko Set For Bellator Return In October

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be making his return to action. Ariel Helwani reports that Emelianenko will be announcing his Bellator return on June 25. An opponent has not been determined. “Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent...

UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum calls for Fedor Emelianenko rematch: “Fedor was never the GOAT”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum called for the Fedor Emelianenko rematch, suggesting that “Fedor was never the GOAT.”. It was just over 11 years ago in Strikeforce that Werdum and Emelianenko met inside the cage and the Brazilian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he tapped the Russian out with a triangle-armbar. Fans have always wanted to see a rematch between these two rivals, but it has never happened. With Emelianenko set to return to the Bellator cage later this year in Russia, Bellator president Scott Coker has admitted that a number of big names have been in touch with his company to fight Emelianenko, naming fighters such as Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem among the possibilities.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jake Hager Trolls MMA Community With Fake Fedor Emelianenko Fight Announcement

Jake Hager has successfully trolled MMA and professional wrestling fans alike, with a poorly photoshopped fight poster for an October bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. On Wednesday, AEW and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took twitter by storm, as he revealed he was the man to face Fedor Emelianenko for his return to competition on 23rd October. Of course this was fake, but also very funny. One week earlier, Bellator had announced that Fedor would be returning to main event their first card in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow, although no opponent was confirmed. Hager sensing an opportunity to campaign for his shot and punk a few of his followers, tweeted the following: “I can’t wait! @bellatormma @fedoremelianenkoofficial @aewontnt #aewdynamite is LIVE 2 Night”.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: Fedor's return, PFL season grades, Usman-Diaz beef, stories of 2021

Check out the latest edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a quick spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel weighs in on Cyril Gane’s place in the heavyweight division, Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz’s Twitter exchange, PFL’s regular season grade, who Fedor Emelianenko should face in his return, and more. Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of “Gorgeous” George Garcia, Nolan King, and Matthew Wells weighed in with host John Morgan.
UFCfightsports.tv

Former UFC Champion Eyes Fedor Emelianenko Rematch 11 Years After First Encounter

PFL’s Fabricio Werdum wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko on the latter’s return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion has called out Bellator CEO Scott Coker on social media to fix the rematch 11 years after their first meeting under Strikeforce. Werdum shook up the MMA world when he submitted the Last Emperor in 2010. The Russian juggernaut was the firm favourite in the fight, but he suffered his career’s first loss to Werdum via triangle armbar.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘I’m ready to go to Russia’ — Fabricio Werdum calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Fabricio Werdum has called for a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko, and this time ‘Vai Cavalo’ wants to fight ‘The Last Emperor’ on foreign soil. Werdum, who submitted Emelianenko under the Strikeforce banner in 2010, called out Fedor on Twitter following the Russian’s surprise comeback announcement last month, claiming that he is ‘ready to go to Russia’ for the rematch.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko To Fight Former WWE Champion?

If The Last Emporer is looking for his last dance partner to share the cage with, he need-not look further. All Elite Wrestling star and fellow Bellator MMA heavyweight contender, Jake Hager, appears to be actively campaigning for the fight against the returning MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko on social media.
UFC411mania.com

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

Jake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:
UFCnewsbrig.com

3 fighters who have volunteered to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the sport of MMA today. O’Malley returned to the win column earlier this year and looks to continue working his way towards UFC world title gold when he next enters the octagon. Sean O’Malley was...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Exposes ‘Rigged’ Sean O’Malley Decision

UFC 264 is already one of the most controversial and entertaining cards in UFC history! In the first contest Sean O’Malley, who was originally supposed to face Louis Smolka ultimately drew Kris Moutinho as a last minute replacement. You can watchalong UFC 264 HERE. O’Malley Vs. Moutinho was very competitive...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Greg Hardy reacts following first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264: “I have to stop making rookie mistakes”

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
UFCsportsmediapass.com

Is Dana White Hiding Sean O’Malley?

UFC 264 was once again the Suga Show. Sean O’Malley completely devastated Chris Moutinho in a lopsided three round beat down. O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes on his way to the controversial stoppage. In some ways, this is true on both sides of the statement- Moutinho showed he can hang...
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Weighs In On The Controversial O’Malley-Moutinho Stoppage

UFC President Dana White throws in his two cents on the Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho stoppage. In the main card opener of UFC 264, O’Malley went one-on-one with Moutinho. Initially, O’Malley was scheduled to face Louis Smolka but Smolka ended up suffering an injury. Moutinho stepped up to the plate and shared the Octagon with O’Malley.

