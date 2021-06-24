Cancel
Queens, NY

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens * WHAT...Brief minor flooding, with less than one half foot of inundation above ground level, expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations is possible near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

#Preparedness#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Statement
