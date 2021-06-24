Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Artists Submit Your Music for 716 Day Radio Play

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power 93.7 WBLK will be playing artists from Buffalo and WNY once per hour to celebrate 716 Day. You can submit your song below. Please note you will need to send us a clean (radio-friendly, no cursing) version of your song in an MP3 format, as well as submit a Youtube link. We will need both. Out of all of the submissions, we'll pick the best 20 songs. Then your supporters will need to vote for your song to make the top 8, which will be played on 716 Day, July 16! You can submit your song from today through 6 pm on June 30.

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

