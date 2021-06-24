Artists Submit Your Music for 716 Day Radio Play
Power 93.7 WBLK will be playing artists from Buffalo and WNY once per hour to celebrate 716 Day. You can submit your song below. Please note you will need to send us a clean (radio-friendly, no cursing) version of your song in an MP3 format, as well as submit a Youtube link. We will need both. Out of all of the submissions, we'll pick the best 20 songs. Then your supporters will need to vote for your song to make the top 8, which will be played on 716 Day, July 16! You can submit your song from today through 6 pm on June 30.wblk.com
