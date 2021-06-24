Cancel
Elba, AL

Brainstorms for 6/24/2021

By Ferrin Cox
elba-clipper.com
 18 days ago

‘Obamacare’ survives again: the Supreme Court dismissed another big challenge last week. The justices, by a 7-2 vote, left the entire Affordable Care Act intact in ruling that Texas, other GOP-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court. The law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty was the basis for this latest challenge. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero. Recent data released on the national level indicates that Obamacare is more popular than ever with enrollment numbers reaching historic numbers during the recent pandemic. We can expect more court cases on this in coming years, as this recent ruling was on a very, very narrow technical point.

www.elba-clipper.com

