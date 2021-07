Janice McAfee, the widow of tech entrepreneur John McAfee, is slamming media reports claiming her late husband died by suicide. John McAfee was found dead in a prison near Barcelona, Spain, hours after a judge had approved his extradition to the United States on June 23. Spanish authorities are conducting an autopsy on McAfee's body, but told the Associated Press that everything at the scene in his cell indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. An anonymous source familiar with the investigation told AP that a suicide note had been found in McAfee's pocket but declined to comment further.