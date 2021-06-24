Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

Richland County fires head of agency in charge of penny tax project

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of Richland County's Transportation Department, the agency in charge of the county's penny tax program for roads projects. News19 obtained an email sent from Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown to councilmembers late Wednesday afternoon, informing them that Michael Niermeier had been terminated and relieved of his duties immediately. WLTX has also put in a request from the county to get this same document and others relating to the decision.

www.wltx.com

Comments / 1

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Richland County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Swansea, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

SLED confirms investigation into Swansea Mayor

SWANSEA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed it is investigating Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders. The agency told News19 it has an active investigation into Sanders, but it would not confirm the nature of the probe. Sanders is currently facing no criminal charges. News19 spoke with...
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Maxcy Gregg Pool closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city pool at Maxcy Gregg Park is closed in Columbia until later this week. A press release from the city of Columbia said that the Maxcy Gregg Pool will close temporarily for maintenance and will re-open on Wednesday July 14 at 1 p.m. The pool is...
Laurens County, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

South Carolina EMS dealing with staffing shortage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A major financial boost is coming for EMS departments across South Carolina. The South Carolina EMS Association is getting $350,000 from the state. The sound of an ambulance and running to help others is what gets Cameron Word’s adrenaline pumping. “Everyday is an adventure,” said Laurens County...
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

FCC to mull cellphone blocking options for state prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal regulators are considering allowing state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones. That's according to a Federal Communications Commission online meeting agenda for Tuesday. Prisons officials have long said contraband phones represent the greatest security threat behind bars. The commission is not...
Calhoun Falls, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

South Carolina gets $9.5 million for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced recipients of loans and grants to be used to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure through the department's Water and Wastewater Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Of a total of $307 million distributed in 34 states and Puerto Rico, South Carolina has been given just over $9.5 million.
Irmo, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Irmo designated a 'Fire Safe Community'

IRMO, S.C. — The SC State Fire Marshal's Office has named Irmo a "Fire Safe Community." This means the Irmo Fire District (IFD) works to decrease fire risks for their community among other things. “We’ve been working so hard for so long trying to keep the citizens of the Irmo...
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Ordinances for using fireworks after 4th of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July holiday has passed but some Midlands residents are still setting off fireworks at all hours of the night. This is causing disruption for some community members who are trying to sleep. "I love them, I felt like I was at Disneyland on Fourth...
Richland County, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

July 4 shooting leaves one injured at club on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning along Broad River Road. Responding to a call of a shooting around 4 a.m. July 4, deputies arriving at Rose Gold Club at 2219 Broad River Rd. found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Comments / 1

Community Policy