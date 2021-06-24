Richland County fires head of agency in charge of penny tax project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of Richland County's Transportation Department, the agency in charge of the county's penny tax program for roads projects. News19 obtained an email sent from Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown to councilmembers late Wednesday afternoon, informing them that Michael Niermeier had been terminated and relieved of his duties immediately. WLTX has also put in a request from the county to get this same document and others relating to the decision.