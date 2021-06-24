Cancel
UFC

Amanda Ribas Calls Out Xiaonan Yan For A Fight

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith both athletes coming off a loss, Amanda Ribas is calling on Xiaonan Yan to take a fight with her following the Chinese contender’s loss to Carla Esparza last month. The #11-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas is ready to return to the Octagon after her last fight against Marina Rodriguez ended in a second-round TKO. Despite the hardships, the 27-year old blue-chip contender is looking for a fight, and it seems Xiaonan Yan is on her radar after a loss to “The Cookie Monster” in late May got her attention.

