Amanda Ribas Calls Out Xiaonan Yan For A Fight
With both athletes coming off a loss, Amanda Ribas is calling on Xiaonan Yan to take a fight with her following the Chinese contender’s loss to Carla Esparza last month. The #11-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas is ready to return to the Octagon after her last fight against Marina Rodriguez ended in a second-round TKO. Despite the hardships, the 27-year old blue-chip contender is looking for a fight, and it seems Xiaonan Yan is on her radar after a loss to “The Cookie Monster” in late May got her attention.www.mmanews.com
