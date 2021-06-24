Amanda Ribas Calls Out Xiaonan Yan For A Fight

UFC president Dana White is excited for Nick Diaz’s return, saying that “I’m hearing stories of him having incredible sparring sessions.”. Diaz recently revealed that he is ready to return to the Octagon and wants to fight again for the first time since a No Contest against Anderson Silva in 2015. White this week confirmed that the UFC is working on a rematch between Diaz and former rival Robbie Lawler, though that fight isn’t done yet. After having not fought in six years, it’s hard to say what version of Diaz will show up in the cage, but as far as White is concerned, he’s excited to see “The Stockton Bad Boy” back fighting in the Octagon.