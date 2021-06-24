Rash of congressional sponsors come out in June for the Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act

The Pew Charitable Trusts and 17 patient advocacy organizations sent a letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions and the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committees on June 30 urging them to prioritize diagnostics reform during this Congress by considering the Verifying Accurate Leading-Edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act. The bill, which was introduced on June 24, seeks to bring all in vitro diagnostic tests—including those developed and used in individual laboratories (abbreviated as LDTs)—under one risk-based regulatory system. Under current policy, LDTs are typically not subject to the Food and Drug Administration’s review and reporting requirements, unlike commercially manufactured diagnostic tests. This uneven oversight poses unnecessary risks for both patients and public health and has allowed unreliable tests to reach the market, leading to incorrect diagnoses and treatment.