Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rash of congressional sponsors come out in June for the Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654) is gaining steam in the U.S. Congress with 68 total co-sponsors as of late June. Nine new sponsors in June alone have signed-on to co-sponsor the Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654) in Rep. Ron Kind [D-WI-3], Rep. Emanuel Cleaver [D-MO-5], Rep. John Moolenaar [R-MI-4], Rep. Lloyd Smucker [R-PA-11], Rep. David Kustoff [R-TN-8], Rep. Dwight Evans [D-PA-3], Rep. Julia Letlow [R-LA-5], Rep. Glenn Thompson [R-PA-15], and Rep. Cori Bush [D-MO-1].

www.chiroeco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Lloyd Smucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Medicare Advantage#Rash#The U S Congress#Aca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democrats rush to outline massive infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials were scheduled to huddle with Democratic senators later on Tuesday to try to set the outlines of a potentially multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment initiative that could move through the U.S. Congress this fall. “I’m hopeful that we can come up with an agreement,” Senate Majority...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Casey among sponsors of Young American Savers Act

WASHINGTON — In an effort to ensure that every child in America has an opportunity to be economically secure, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY), are introducing the Young American Savers Act. This legislation, a key policy proposal in Casey’s Five Freedoms for America’s...
Congress & Courtspewtrusts.org

Pew and 17 Organizations Urge Congressional Committees to Consider VALID Act

The Pew Charitable Trusts and 17 patient advocacy organizations sent a letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions and the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committees on June 30 urging them to prioritize diagnostics reform during this Congress by considering the Verifying Accurate Leading-Edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act. The bill, which was introduced on June 24, seeks to bring all in vitro diagnostic tests—including those developed and used in individual laboratories (abbreviated as LDTs)—under one risk-based regulatory system. Under current policy, LDTs are typically not subject to the Food and Drug Administration’s review and reporting requirements, unlike commercially manufactured diagnostic tests. This uneven oversight poses unnecessary risks for both patients and public health and has allowed unreliable tests to reach the market, leading to incorrect diagnoses and treatment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for. “I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters. Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create...
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

To block voting legislation, Democrats put bail bills, legislative funding and other measures in peril

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Texas House Democrats skipped town Monday in an attempt to prevent the passage of a GOP priority bill on voting restrictions, they also imperiled a slew of other divisive Republican measures that had been expected to pass in the special legislative session that began last week.
Indiana Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Indiana Farm Bureau meets with members of Indiana’s congressional delegation during June recess

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Farm Bureau’s clout with elected officials was on display as INFB members met with six members of Indiana’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young and U.S. Reps. Jim Baird, Trey Hollingsworth, Frank Mrvan, Victoria Spartz and Jackie Walorski. INFB President Randy Kron also met with U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon to discuss issues impacting agriculture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy