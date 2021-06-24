Rash of congressional sponsors come out in June for the Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act
The Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654) is gaining steam in the U.S. Congress with 68 total co-sponsors as of late June. Nine new sponsors in June alone have signed-on to co-sponsor the Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654) in Rep. Ron Kind [D-WI-3], Rep. Emanuel Cleaver [D-MO-5], Rep. John Moolenaar [R-MI-4], Rep. Lloyd Smucker [R-PA-11], Rep. David Kustoff [R-TN-8], Rep. Dwight Evans [D-PA-3], Rep. Julia Letlow [R-LA-5], Rep. Glenn Thompson [R-PA-15], and Rep. Cori Bush [D-MO-1].www.chiroeco.com
