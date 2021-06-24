Cancel
Coffee County, AL

Notice of Filing of Petition for Summary Distribution - Estate of Doris Thomas

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION. Notice is hereby given that a petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Probate Court of Coffee County – Elba Division on the 8th day of June, 2021, for distribution of assets from the Estate of Doris Thomas, deceased, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof, and pursuant to law, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the Estate of said decedent.

