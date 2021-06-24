Childersburg City Council approves purchase of two parcels of land

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:. —The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-21 which gives approval for the city to purchase two parcels of property located on Ninth Avenue SW, adjacent to 280 Dental Clinic for future use of the City, authorizing the Mayor to execute necessary documents. The cost will be $12,000 per parcel.