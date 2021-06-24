5 tips for transitioning to post-pandemic life

All our lives have changed considerably since COVID-19 upended the world, and that includes the lives of your members. Today, consumers are in different financial situations than before the pandemic. Over the past year, some have saved more than previously, while others have reduced or lost their earnings. Everything you think you know about their needs post-COVID could be wrong. So, your strategy and the conversations you have with your members must adjust. Your conversations need to be personalized and empathetic, address where they are today, focus on their financial wellness and demonstrate how you can meet their individual financial needs.