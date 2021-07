Nearly six years on from the release of Windows 10, Microsoft has finally unveiled the Windows 11 operating system, featuring a cleaner, more Mac-like design and a bunch of new features. Windows 11 will be available as a free download for existing Windows users during the 2021 holiday season, according to a Microsoft blog post published after a virtual event last week. However, new clues suggest that the update may actually arrive earlier. (Here's how to download Windows 11 once it's available, and everything you need to know about Windows 11.)