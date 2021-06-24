Cancel
Alumna leading Univision's social impact campaigns

Cover picture for the articleThe day Claudia Prado BBA ’16, MBA ’19 started college was the same day she began her career at Univision – a career that’s lasted nearly a decade. As senior director of corporate responsibility, she manages Univision’s social impact campaigns, overseeing the organization's efforts to connect with and help Latino immigrants. It’s an important role, and one of Prado’s many impressive accomplishments, including her selection as a 2020 South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 honoree and five Emmy awards. It’s a journey that has led to five different positions at Univision – all part of her effort to find the best match between her skills and her professional and personal goals.

