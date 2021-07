Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Olympic Games includes one notable omission that might peel back the curtain on some of the Red Sox’ plans for this summer. Top outfield prospect Jarren Duran played for Team USA in the Olympic qualifying tournament in late May and early June but is not on the team for the actual tournament, which begins July 30. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the decision to not include Duran was from the United States Olympic Committee -- not the Red Sox -- and was largely based on potential logistical challenges if the Red Sox were to promote Duran to the majors at some point during the tournament (which runs through Aug. 7.)