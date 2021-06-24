Cancel
MLB

Quick scouting report on Milwaukee Brewers call-up Miguel Sánchez

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-handed hurler Miguel Sánchez got his major league debut Tuesday in the Brewers’ 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks after a call-up from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Sánchez produced a scoreless eighth inning, walked one batter, and prompted three easy-enough contact outs. It’s an inning that fits Sánchez’ profile. Sanchez is...

