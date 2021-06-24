COVID-19 Updates: State's positivity rate at 0.5%

Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday. The governor announced 397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,244. 76 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 214 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 66 in the ICU. 33 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is up to 2.87%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,250. 6,941,164 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,643 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. At least 2,211,483 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.