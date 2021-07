Naya Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars are remembering her on the anniversary of her death. A year has passed since the late actress went missing while boating with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on California’s Lake Piru. Josey was later found alive and, five days later, Naya’s body was discovered. It was determined that she had drowned while getting her son to safety after they went for a swim. In honor of her memory, her friends and former castmates took to social media to pay tribute to Rivera.