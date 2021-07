A local pyrotechnician got a little more "boom" than he bargained for after a 4th of July fireworks show at the Waterloo Bucks baseball game. Bob Chase lived up to his nickname on his custom license plate, "Pyro Bob", on Sunday night. "After the Bucks game, I went through the usual procedure of dousing all of the cakes with water and making sure no smoke or anything was coming from any of the already shot products. And I let them sit out for a little while as an extra precaution," said Chase.