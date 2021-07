“We want to pay tribute to the world of weird,” says Lexi Healy, co-owner of the The Electric Cure and Velvet Lounge. The bar is slated to be the latest addition to the vibrant Sloan’s Lake neighborhood when it opens mid- to late July at 5350 West 25th Avenue, adding another must-see libation destination into the mix that includes favorites like Joyride Brewery and Edgewater Public Market.