Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly plans to — slowly — start implementing its long-delayed plastic bag ban next month

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philly’s long-delayed ban on single-use plastic bags will begin to take effect at the start of July. City Council first passed the ban in late 2019, requiring nearly all businesses — including grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, department and clothing stores, restaurants, food trucks, and farmers’ markets — to stop using plastic bags and any paper bags that don’t use at least 40% recycled material.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Gop#Philly City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly is capping I-95 at Penn’s Landing. Could Nicetown or Chinatown be next?

Majeedah Rashid, CEO of the Nicetown CDC, has seen firsthand how a highway extension can rip through a neighborhood and create a de facto border between residents. “Over the years we realized that it divided the community,” Rashid said. “They have that type of mentality like they’re from one part of the neighborhood and somebody else on the other side and all that kind of thing like that. It’s very divisive.”
Wilmington, DEPosted by
WHYY

Effort to cap I-95 through Wilmington gains momentum

Earlier this year, a group of state lawmakers from Wilmington urged Delaware’s federal delegation to support the idea of putting a cap on top of I-95 to reconnect city neighborhoods that were split in two by the highway’s construction decades ago. On Monday, they got their wish. U.S. Rep. Lisa...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pennsylvania says it counted 500K duplicate COVID-19 shots

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates. The figures, released Friday evening without explanation, also showed an increase of about 60,000 in the number of people who are counted as fully vaccinated. The...
PoliticsPosted by
WHYY

Mayor of N.J. shore town orders night beach, boardwalk closure

The mayor of one town on the New Jersey shore has ordered the closure of the boardwalk and beaches overnight due to large crowds and what he called “unsafe and disruptive behavior.”. Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi’s executive order Friday continues the pandemic-related state of emergency restrictions blocking access to the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Trolley blitz: SEPTA to close busted Philly tunnels for 17-day glow up

SEPTA will close all of its trolley tunnels Friday night for a 17-day cleaning and maintenance blitz. SEPTA crews will work around-the-clock to repair and maintain the tunnels that run below Center City and University City. Connecting the city’s two largest business districts, the tunnels provide passage to thousands of commuters daily, reducing congestion and smog on city streets.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

After pushback, a widely criticized mandatory minimum bill is on hold

Pennsylvania legislative leaders say a bill that would institute new mandatory minimum sentences for gun-related crime is “off the calendar,” at least temporarily, at the request of its sponsor, who has been inundated with criticism since introducing it. That sponsor is Amen Brown, a freshman state representative from Philadelphia and...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly study shows strong correlation between unemployment and gun violence

New research out of Philadelphia puts a fine point on the correlation between chronic unemployment and gun violence in neighborhoods with high instances of violence. A person is considered chronically unemployed when they have been out of work for at least a year. During a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Ruth Abaya with the city’s Department of Health said ZIP codes with higher rates of chronic unemployment also have more shooting victims. She said the connection is most pronounced for men and boys ages 16 to 64, particularly Black and Hispanic men and boys.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
WHYY

Can $55 million help stop the spike in Wilmington gun violence?

Wilmington leaders are wrestling with how best to spend $55 million in federal money to halt an outbreak of violence that’s afflicted city neighborhoods over the past year. Wilmington murders are up more than 60% compared to this time last year. Shooting incidents were up 52% and homicides increased 35% in 2020 during the pandemic. The latest statistics published by the city shows murders jumped 86% over the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy