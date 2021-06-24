Philly plans to — slowly — start implementing its long-delayed plastic bag ban next month
Philly’s long-delayed ban on single-use plastic bags will begin to take effect at the start of July. City Council first passed the ban in late 2019, requiring nearly all businesses — including grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, department and clothing stores, restaurants, food trucks, and farmers’ markets — to stop using plastic bags and any paper bags that don’t use at least 40% recycled material.whyy.org
