Rome's CanalFest reverses course, will return this August
CanalFest, a summertime staple held for the better part of two decades in Rome, is the latest event in the city to return from cancelation, according to the organizers. Rome Rotary Club President Steve Mercurio said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of the state achieving a 70% vaccination rate and his decision to lift restrictions on large outdoor gatherings led the club to reverse its earlier decision to cancel CanalFest this year.www.uticaod.com
