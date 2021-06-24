Brian Branch is set to be a major part of Alabama’s “No Fly Zone” secondary
Alabama’s defense established a “No Fly Zone” secondary in 2015. With names such as Eddie Jackson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cyrus Jones, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Harrison, Anthony Averett, Tony Brown, and Levi Wallace, the Crimson Tide’s defensive backfield was responsible for 42 of the team’s 54 interceptions (77.8%) from 2015 to 2017. The secondary returned 10 picks for touchdowns during the three-year span, pacing Alabama to two College Football Playoff National Championships. Fans have been waiting on this type of performance to return to the program.tdalabamamag.com
