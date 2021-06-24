Cancel
NBA

Heat send help: After building collapse, NBA team rallies

Times Leader
Times Leader
 19 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told there was a more pressing need.

Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m.

The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

“This is 12 miles from our arena,” Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. “We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help.”

Herro also addressed the frontline workers, thanking them for their heroism and efforts.

The Heat, through some of their corporate partners like World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, were arranging for more help to arrive. Food trucks were secured to keep rescuers and other personnel at the scene fed through hot meals and grab-and-go boxes, and the team was working to help find accommodations for the displaced by the collapse.

“These are the moments when a community has to come together, rise up and help,” Stowe said.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

