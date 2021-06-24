Consciously Collaborates with Stanford University to Provide Underrepresented Students and Founders with Real-World Digital Marketing Experience
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Consciously CEO Rai-mon Nemar Barnes is announcing a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business to provide software, professional mentorship and marketing experience to Black-owned start-ups and Stanford MBA candidates as part of the Scale-Up Garage pilot course. The collaboration comes at a time when many minority business owners are struggling to scale their businesses and reach their intended demographics. Through Scale-Up Garage, Barnes aims to start from the ground up, and give students the foundation of experience to help them in future entrepreneurial endeavors.www.timesunion.com
