Starting the Day off With Chocolate Could Have Unexpected Benefits

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.