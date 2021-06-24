Starting the Day off With Chocolate Could Have Unexpected Benefits
Summary: For postmenopausal women, eating 100g of chocolate within an hour of waking in the morning helped burn body fat and decrease blood sugar levels. Eating milk chocolate every day may sound like a recipe for weight gain, but a new study of postmenopausal women has found that eating a concentrated amount of chocolate during a narrow window of time in the morning may help the body burn fat and decrease blood sugar levels.neurosciencenews.com
